The monthly walk for the Gloucester Environment Group was to Rocky Crossing; not the local one on the Barrington River but the one on the Williams River, near Salisbury, via Dungog.
Six of us set off with water, lunch, swimmers and of course snake bandages, just in case. We planned an eight kilometre walk with a car pick up at Lagoon Pinch ,but that was thwarted by the road being closed by a land slip.
Undaunted we set off, knowing we could just turn back when we felt we had walked enough, of course we didn't turn back so walked the 16km there and back.
It was a perfect day on the trail, often easy, shaded, through subtropical rainforest with emergent Sydney blue gums, the result of previous logging. There was the soft rustle of the fallen leaves, with the occasional magnificent rainforest giant towering above us, gnarled and burnt, with hollows for the birds and animals which we did not see.
The most common insects were the Delias negrina (common jezebel) butterflies. They were everywhere, flying about us. Ordinary white, but the males, when they settled, showed their extraordinary, brilliantly coloured underwings and soft fuzzy, bright, yellow heads.
The forest was green and calming, with shafts of sunlight suddenly illuminating a hanging lichen or one native fern among the many edging the path.
There were a few hiccups along the way. The first bridges we came to were new, steel, and made us wonder how they were brought in and constructed along the track. However, we soon found ourselves confronted by stripy red and white tape and broken bridges destroyed by the floods of recent years. This meant we had to climb down to rock hop across the various creeks avoiding the muddy areas.
Eventually we walked down the steep slope and steps to the ancient rock mud flats of Rocky Crossing with its many little rushing waterfalls and pools. We swam. It was cool, cold and wonderful. There were tadpoles, and shoals of tiny native fish in the clear water.
We sat on the rocks eating our sandwiches, chatting and relaxing before the 8km walk and ride back to Gloucester on the roughest road in NSW - Dungog to The Bucketts Way.
Gloucester Environment Group walks are on the third Saturday of the month. Contact Tibor Kovats at altkovats@gmail.com if you want to join us.
