Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester Environment Group monthly walk to Rocky Crossing on Williams River

By Gloucester Environment Group
March 1 2023 - 6:00pm
The ancient rock mud flats of Rocky Crossing on the Williams River has many little waterfalls and pools. Picture Tibor Kovats

The monthly walk for the Gloucester Environment Group was to Rocky Crossing; not the local one on the Barrington River but the one on the Williams River, near Salisbury, via Dungog.

