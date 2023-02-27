Bushfire preparedness workshop to be held at Barrington Town Hall

Learn how to prepare a bushfire preparedness plan, to give you and your property the best chance of survival when the next disaster comes.
That's the message from MidCoast Council's bushfire preparedness officer, Peter Brown, who will be hosting a workshop teaching bushfire preparedness skills at Barrington Town Hall on the evening of Tuesday February 28, from 6 - 9pm.
The workshop will assist participants to assess different scenarios, change of conditions, the effect of preparing the house area, what trigger points can be used to determine when to evacuate or stay and defend, and what to take with you and where to go for safety.
It will also cover protection for pets and other livestock.
The goal is to have residents and their properties well prepared and better able to survive bush and grass fires.
The Initial event involves a simtable demonstration that will provide a realistic demonstration of how a property and community could be affected by fire. The subsequent meetings will be to assist the individuals prepare their Disaster Preparedness Plan.
Upon completion of the plan, the household will receive a Hand Crank Radio which has a Torch and Phone charger within as well as a document pouch to store your important documents.
Bookings can be made via Eventbrite
