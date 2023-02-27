Gloucester Advocate

Bushfire preparedness at Barrington Town Hall on Tuesday

Updated February 28 2023 - 10:08am, first published 10:00am
Bushfire preparedness workshop to be held at Barrington Town Hall

Learn how to prepare a bushfire preparedness plan, to give you and your property the best chance of survival when the next disaster comes.

