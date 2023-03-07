GLOUCESTER Scorpions hope to field a team in the Football Mid North Coast Southern League open men's competition this year.
Club president John Hughes estimates the Scorpions would need 16 to 18 players.
"That would give us options, because not every player is going to be available every week,'' Mr Hughes said.
The Scorpions played in the competition before the pandemic.
"That was a goer, but unfortunately COVID knocked everything down and we lost track of a few seniors. But hopefully we can re-emerge this year,'' Mr Hughes said.
The competition is due to kickoff on Saturday, April 22.
"It's getting close, so we need to know one way or another now if we're going to get the numbers,'' Mr Hughes said.
"At this stage we have around eight players confirmed, but obviously we need more.''
The one-grade Southern League takes in clubs from the Manning and Forster-Tuncurry areas.
"There is a bit of travel involved, Pacific Palms would be the longest trip,'' Mr Hughes said.
"It's a fact of life, this is a perfect place, but we have to travel out every now and then.''
Mr Hughes explained the club has conducted a localised competition for the past few years while negotiating the pandemic.
"It was really a junior comp for players up to 18,'' he said.
"But obviously those players have got to the stage where they're ready to move on.''
Further details can be found on the club's website.
The last round of the club's summer sixes competition was played last week.
Mr Hughes confirmed the Scorpions will be definite starters in the Football Mid North Coast under 12s this year.
"We train on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the soccer complex, from 5pm to 6pm. We have good numbers and we're ready to go,'' he said.
"It's been five or six years since we put a side into the under 12s.''
Amilcar Reeys, from Stroud, a former player, will coach the side.
Meanwhile, the club conducted a player coaching clinic last Saturday. Registrations for the new season are currently open.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.