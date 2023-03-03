Gloucester Advocate

The Tops Landcare Group to hold first meeting March 17

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated March 3 2023 - 1:25pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brand new The Tops Landcare Group seeks members

The Tops Landcare Group has been created for the catchment areas from Bindera to Gloucester, Barrington and Copeland to Bowman, and they are looking for members.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.