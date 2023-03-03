Brand new The Tops Landcare Group seeks members

The Tops Landcare Group has been created for the catchment areas from Bindera to Gloucester, Barrington and Copeland to Bowman, and they are looking for members.
Kicking things off will be a meeting to be held at Bowman River on Friday, March 17 to gather those interested to discuss the framework and function of the group.
The day will include a social field day with round table peer to peer sharing and planning for local Landcare action in 2023, and a bush regen walk and talk before finishing with a barbeque lunch and an opportunity to cool off in a river pool afterwards.
Joining in on the day will be guests from partner organisations, such as Hunter Local Land Services community engagement officer, Daniel Trudgeon, and MidCoast Council koala project officer, Caitlin Orr.
All participants will receive property aerial maps with indicative vegetation mapping to assist with property planning, courtesy of MidCoast Council.
Group convenor Jen Sage is optimistic of the potential of the new group, saying that at this stage it's a matter of those interested getting together and working out what the group will look like.
"Our first meeting is really just to get together and work out what we want to achieve, what our objectives are, a place to exchange ideas," Jen said.
The Landcare movement dates back to 1989 and since that time it has been supported by all levels of government as well as the private sector. Landcare communities work across both agricultural and biodiversity managed lands, addressing a wide range of issues.
Although the project is only in its initial stages, it seems likely to be a success given the enthusiasm with which other Landcare groups have applied to maintaining their local areas.
"It's about community networking, sharing of resources, sharing of ideas to manage our land in a sustainable way so that it's fit for future generations," Jen said.
