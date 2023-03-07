Overloading a caravan or distributing weight incorrectly can lead to tragic accidents and even affect your insurance cover.
That's the message from MidCoast Council, who with the support of Transport for NSW, will be sponsoring free workshops on safe caravan towing where you can get expert help.
These interactive two-hour workshops will provide information and demonstrations to support the safe loading and towing of caravans and trailers.
"It's so important to know the rules about loading and weighing your caravan," council's road safety officer, Chris Dimarco said.
"These workshops will help you understand whether your vehicle is suitable for your caravan, the rules for putting bicycles on the back of the van, and the meaning of unusual terms like 'GCM'.
"You'll also be able to talk to the experts and ask questions."
These free workshops will be held at the following locations:
Gloucester: Saturday, March 18 at 8.30am.
Taree: Saturday, March 18 at 1pm
Forster: Thursday, March 23 at 8.30am
Hawks Nest: Thursday, March 23 at 1pm
Spaces are limited and bookings are essential.
