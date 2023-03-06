What are the most common plastic surgery procedures?

Plastic surgery is one of the most common and well-known methods of changing or improving an area of your physical appearance that you wish to change. Over the years, there have been countless patients who have successfully had a plastic surgery procedure, with methods and advancements shifting the way that these procedures are taken on significantly.



Plastic surgery procedures come in many different specialties, and the time, cost and recovery all vary quite significantly. There is, however, a range of plastic surgery procedures that are more common than others. We've compiled a list of the most common plastic surgery procedures and a little more detail about what they entail.

Facelifts

A facelift is one of the most common plastic surgery procedures and is predominantly sought to reduce the effects of sagging skin around the face. A facelift or deep plane facelift is so popular because people have a feeling of renewed youth after undergoing the surgical procedure.



People who experience deep folds around the cheeks or jawline often opt for this procedure as it allows them to tighten the skin and remove the folds. The effect is very dramatic and the result is no more sagging skin with a younger-looking appearance almost instantly.

The procedure is completed by pulling a flap of skin on each part of the face back to tighten and remove the sagging skin. By pulling the flap back the skin naturally contours to the shape of your face again, giving you a more youthful and tighter look again. Facelifts are surgical procedures, so there is a necessary recovery for this surgery.

Breast augmentation

Breast augmentation is another of the most common plastic surgery procedures, in which patients undergo a surgical procedure to alter the appearance of the breast. Similar, but different to breast implantation, augmentation is a procedure designed to improve the shape, fullness, or contours of the breast. This procedure is popular as it's designed to help improve the existing breast as opposed to implanting anything into the breast itself.

Implants are also a very popular procedure as well, where a product is implanted into the breast to increase its size and shape. In today's day and age, implant technology has come a long way and as a result, is much safer and more efficient than in decades gone past.



The ultimate goal of either surgery is to ensure the breast is improved to the patient's liking. The recovery for these kinds of surgeries can be extensive depending on what type of procedure was completed.

Lip augmentation

A recent craze in the world of fuller lips has led lip augmentation to become far more commonplace than in years gone by. Lip augmentation, unlike a cosmetic filler, is a surgical procedure whereby an implant is placed into the lip to provide a long-term change to the shape and fullness of the lips.



The procedure follows a similar methodology to that of breast implants, where an object is placed into the lip tissue to give it a fuller, more rounded look for a much longer period of time than a lip filler would allow. Lip fillers are a simple cosmetic procedure where an injection is made into the lip and usually lasts around 6 months.

Nose reshaping (Rhinoplasty)

A nose reshaping, or as it's more commonly referred to, a nose job is a surgical procedure designed to change the shape or function of the nose. Popularised by celebrities and influencers, this surgery is actually incredibly effective for individuals who have breathing difficulties or other issues with their nasal tract.



The surgery involves the reshaping of the bones and cartilage within the nose to alter its shape, appearance and function. This surgery is very common as it appeals to individuals who wish to reshape their nose purely for their appearance, and for those who have a medical need whether it be a birth defect or as a result of an injury.

The recovery time for a nose reshaping can be quite lengthy depending on the surgery conducted as there is usually a bit of swelling involved. Most patients who undergo this surgery however only report a mild level of discomfort and as always pain is managed appropriately. Nose reshaping is a more common procedure than a lot of individuals have done every year.

Plastic surgery in the past has been seen as only for the wealthy or celebrities. The truth is, plastic surgery procedures help a great number of people overcome confidence issues, injuries or issues they have suffered since birth.

