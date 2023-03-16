Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Garden club next meeting

By Roslyn McIntyre
March 16 2023 - 12:00pm
Please arrive at 10 am with entries for the flower and fruit and vegetable competitions, any contributions for the Trading Table, Show and Tell. Photo shutterstock.

Gloucester Garden Club will meet again on Wednesday, March 22 at the home of Madonna O'Sullivan and Aldo Razza at 157 Jacks Road, Gloucester.

