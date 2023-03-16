Gloucester Garden Club will meet again on Wednesday, March 22 at the home of Madonna O'Sullivan and Aldo Razza at 157 Jacks Road, Gloucester.
Turn left into Jacks Road from the Bucketts Way, drive down to 157 on the left and turn in at the old red pillarbox.
Continue along until you see the Garden Club flags on the right.
Please arrive at 10 am with entries for the flower and fruit and vegetable competitions, any contributions for the Trading Table, Show and Tell, a plate for morning tea if you can manage it, a chair, mug and sun protection.
Rob Willis, nurseryman from Woodside Plants will be the guest speaker and will be bringing a selection of plants suitable for the Gloucester area which will be for sale.
Visitors to Gloucester and friends are most welcome.
Roslyn McIntyre, Gloucester Garden Club.
