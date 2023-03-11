A little more than 50 members of the Gloucester community celebrated International Women's Day with a delicious morning tea hosted by Gloucester VIEW Club on March 8.
VIEW members were joined by guests Dianne Fiddes (VIEW national councillor), Ashleigh Hickman (president of Rotary), David Layzell MP, members of the CWA, along with guest speaker and mayor of Mid Coast Council, Claire Pontin.
Apologies were received from Dr David Gillespie (federal member for Lyne) and councillor Katheryn Stinson.
President Vivien welcomed everyone and spoke about the history of International Women's Day.
She was followed by Dianne, David and Claire, all speaking on the theme of "Embrace Equity", highlighting the difference between equity and equality while noting that although we have come a long way there are still areas where improvements need to be made (such as domestic violence issues, child care and flexible working hours among others).
Claire added a brief history of her education and working life while also thanking VIEW members for supporting disadvantaged Australian children.
