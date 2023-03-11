Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester VIEW Club celebrates International Women's Day

By Bev Maybury
March 11 2023 - 12:00pm
A little more than 50 members of the Gloucester community celebrated International Women's Day with a delicious morning tea hosted by Gloucester VIEW Club on March 8.

