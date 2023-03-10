Six budget-friendly kids room makeover ideas to try at home

Cubby spaces can be a fantastic source of inspiration for younger children, providing them with a safe place to initiate in play and spark their imagination and storytelling abilities. Picture Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

All parents want their children to have a magical childhood. An essential element of this is making sure that their children's bedroom provides all the whimsy and inspiration they need to spark their own creative thinking.



Creating a magical bedroom space for your kids can often involve a lot of agonising and painful budgeting. After all, decor, paints, and other supplies required for room makeovers don't always come cheap.

To help out, we'll be outlining six neat, budget-friendly ways to help transform your kid's bedroom as they grow up. Read on to help guide your own design decisions.

Integrate storage into your room design

The first thing you'll want to do is find smart storage solutions to help your child keep their bedroom nice and tidy. You can find modern storage solutions, decor items, and even kid-friendly furniture by shopping at Big W through Qantas Shopping, which will also help you earn Qantas Points along the way.

Storage items like clear containers, modular storage caddies, and shelving can all help your kids get hands on with the process of cleaning their rooms.



For kids who are moving into their own bedroom after sharing with a sibling, engaging with storing their toys and other personal items in toy chests or with other kid-friendly storage solutions, can help teach them that the privilege of their own bedroom comes with the lasting responsibility of maintaining its tidiness and orderliness.

Build your own cubby

Even if you are planning on using the space under your child's bed for storage, you can still allow your kid all the innocent joy that comes with crawling into somewhere small and dark by decking their bedroom out with its very own cubby!



Cubby spaces can be a fantastic source of inspiration for younger children, providing them with a safe place to initiate in play and spark their imagination and storytelling abilities.

But how do you go about building a good quality cubby for your kids? For smaller children, putting together a quality cloth kids cubby that reminds you of your own blanket forts, can be just as easy as suspending a cloth teepee from a singular hook installed in the ceiling.



For parents with an affinity for carpentry, why not try constructing a lightweight cubby house made with thick, splinter-proof plywood? Adding a working door and window shutters to your cubby will also be a nice touch!

Have fun with lighting

With the sheer number of fun lighting options available to home designers today, you and your kids should absolutely look into all the set-ups that you could include in their updated bedroom space.



Some lighting options that your kids will be sure to enjoy include remote-controlled smart lighting with colour changing capabilities, strings of fairy lights in a variety of themes, and even lighting panels that can be installed directly onto the walls of their bedroom in a range of configurations.

Adding some fun, modern lighting to your kid's bedroom can be a low-cost way to instantly enhance the atmosphere and functionality of that space. Getting creative with their bedroom lighting and installing easily controllable smart lights may also be a valuable process for younger kids who may be weaning themselves off traditional night lights.

Make your own wall art

Although it can be fun to find some funky framed canvases to hang in your kid's bedroom, buying wall art also tends to get a bit costly. There's also no guarantee that your child will like the art that's hanging in their room in the long term, resulting in the frames turning into meaningless clutter over decor.

So how can you ensure that the wall art in your kid's bedrooms will actually be appreciated and perhaps even cherished for years to come? By encouraging your kids to make their own! Creating delightful and original pieces of wall art to hang in your kid's bedroom can be as simple as buying some paints, a few blank canvases, and having an arts and crafts day with your children where you all try out fun painting methods.



Enjoy splatting, flicking, and pouring paint, mixing colours however you like, and creating fun and experimental works of art that document your child's creative learning process.

Add a chalkboard wall for creative kids

If your kids are at an age where all they want to do is just draw on the walls of your home, then why not provide them with a little something to help satisfy those creative (or destructive) urges? By purchasing a pot of chalkboard paint and a good roller brush or two, you can transform one of the walls in your child's bedroom into a floor-to-ceiling blackboard that can be drawn on to their heart's content.

Adding a chalkboard wall to your kid's bedroom isn't just a great design idea, though, nor is it just an outlet for creative children. Parents who are seeking to introduce their children to structure and routine may also find a chalkboard wall to be the perfect accessory for encouraging their kids to create and maintain their own daily or weekly schedules.



By creating a calendar template on a corner of their chalkboard wall using coloured tape or even white ink, you can provide your child with the resources that they need to start getting to grips with scheduling.

Create a colour scheme that'll grow with them

Finally, it's common for parents to be concerned about just how long their kids are likely to utilise any select features or design elements that have been added into their bedroom space. Kids can grow up fast, and sometimes decorating their room to suit their passing whims and interests can feel just as fruitless and frustrating as buying new clothes that they grow out of in the span of just two or three months.

Thankfully, there are ways that you can ensure your kid's room design stays relatively evergreen. For instance, opting for secondhand or cheaply sourced decor can help limit the costs associated with redecorating as your child grows older.



You may not even have to repaint your kid's bedroom if the base colour or design scheme for that space is nice and neutral. Will your daughter still love her pink walls when she's a teenager? Maybe not, but a peach colour scheme could help her take control of her room styling when she starts to get a feel for the aesthetics she enjoys most.

Many agree that the best colours for kids' rooms aren't actually your standard pink or blue, but more versatile tones like pastels, neutrals, or darker, more refined shades that can be paired with a wide range of decor items.



With these colours as the base for your kids room, you can be rest assured that adapting this space through the ages will be like a walk in the park.



By following any of these six tips, you won't just be able to give your kid's room a budget-friendly makeover, but may also help ensure that their bedroom design and set-up feels infinitely more special and personal to them.

