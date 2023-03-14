Mid Coast open spaces document deferred

Members of the community will have to wait a little while longer before they can get an insight into the draft Open Space and Recreation Strategy 2023-35 after councillors voted in favour of deferring its exhibition and workshopping the document in coming weeks.
Put together with input from community feedback and reflecting current trends in open space and recreation management, the document was debated at the MidCoast Council February monthly ordinary meeting.
Projects in the 200 plus page document range across aquatic facilities, boardwalks, platforms, pathways, cultural facilities, halls, playgrounds, parks, reserves, showgrounds, sporting facilities, and community led projects under the supervision of council staff.
Council staff initially advised against deferring the exhibition, citing time constraints.
However, mayor, Claire Pontin said councillors could 'always schedule workshop dates'.
"We have not seen this document and it is an extremely important document which will carry us through for the next 12 years," Cr Pontin said.
"This is an important piece of work and it is important for the community," Jeremy Miller said.
He said deferring for one meeting would allow councillors to have a workshop.
We have been talking about this piece of work at every community consultation, Cr Miller said.
We have not seen this document and it is an extremely important document which will carry us through for the next 12 years- Mayor Claire Pontin
"It is important to the community, it is important to councillors and it is important to the staff and it is probably an excellent document."
Cr Miller said when the document was 'workshopped' there had been just one printed copy of the strategy, which had not been opened or seen by any of the councillors.
"I don't feel that we have actually workshopped the documents to go out.
"And, whilst I am to work with the staff and I am confident it is excellent it is difficult as Cr Smith alludes to put something out on exhibition when we haven't seen it, we haven't worked through it and had the opportunity to workshop it.
"I understand the urgency I would have loved to have looked at the strategy when we did workshop it but without being able to workshop it ourselves I believe it is challenging."
"It was my understanding that we would have another bite of the cherry, it has open consideration about dogs etc that are very much a concern of the council elected councillors and the constituencies they represent," Dheera Smith said.
"Before putting it out to the public I would like to have more time for a discussion with my colleagues and staff," Cr Smith said.
The deferral also was supported by Peter Epov.
Further reading:
"This document is voluminous; it is over 200 pages it has taken hundreds of staff hours, I would suggest, to compile and put together it needs really clear consideration by councillors and the opportunity to discuss key elements of it before it is put on public exhibition because clearly we haven't had that opportunity and we haven't had the opportunity to modify any of the items within that document," Cr Epov said.
Eight projects have been completed since the last report monthly capital works project status update, including:
More than 1600 members of the community provided their views at pop-ups, workshops and online activities.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.