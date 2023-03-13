Nearest-to-the-pins at the 4th and 13th holes were won by Paul Blanch in A-grade and Trevor Sharp in B-grade finishing up 360cm and 1050cm from the hole respectively. All C-graders took a holiday on the hole it seems. At the shorter 6th and 15th holes all three grades were represented with the honours going to Steve Williams in A-grade, 425cm, Peter Sate in B-grade, 437cm and Andrew Badham, 660cm in C-grade.