Gloucester golf individual stableford

Updated March 14 2023 - 12:33pm, first published March 13 2023 - 3:00pm
Paul Blanch won A-grade in the club stableford trophy. Picture supplied

PAUL Blanch steamed home with a three-under-par stableford score in the individual stableford held Saturday at the Gloucester golf course.

