PAUL Blanch steamed home with a three-under-par stableford score in the individual stableford held Saturday at the Gloucester golf course.
It was again a day of steamy and warm conditions and the numbers turning out reflected the conditions.
However, the weather didn't seem to impact on the top quality scores achieved in all three grades.
A-grade winner was Paul Blanch whose 40 points represented a three-under-par stroke round of 69 well and away the top round of the day.
Trevor Sharp's 38 points gave him the B-grade win and Paul Coote won in C-grade scoring 39 points.
Balls in the ball competition went to Paul Blanch 40, Paul Coote 39, Kyran Laurie and Trevor Sharp 38, John Parish 37 and Bill Murray needed a count back on 35 to pick up the last ball on offer.
Nearest-to-the-pins at the 4th and 13th holes were won by Paul Blanch in A-grade and Trevor Sharp in B-grade finishing up 360cm and 1050cm from the hole respectively. All C-graders took a holiday on the hole it seems. At the shorter 6th and 15th holes all three grades were represented with the honours going to Steve Williams in A-grade, 425cm, Peter Sate in B-grade, 437cm and Andrew Badham, 660cm in C-grade.
In the Super Sevens for the week ending Friday, March 10 Bill Murray turned in the top score at 17 points.
Balls were won by Dave Mann and David Hjorth 16, Dave Mann 15 and Phil Paterson 14 with the aid of a favourable count back from the field.
Next Saturday Gloucester golfers will be playing the annual Derros' Day, a four-ball better ball stableford, and golfers will hope for some more moderate weather conditions.
This is an event that doubles as the qualifying round for the club's handicap match play championship.
The following week is another annual event, this time it is the Tom Blundell Memorial Day run in the form of a four person ambrose.
Meanwhile, Gloucester veteran golfers will play an individual stableford sponsored by Margaret and Graham Hjorth next Tuesday.
Further results from the Gloucester veterans appear on this page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.