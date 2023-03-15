Early voting in the forthcoming NSW state election will be available in Gloucester to eligible persons wanting to vote in person, but who are unable to get to a voting centre or polling place on election day, March 25.
Early voting centres are open from the Saturday before election day (March 18) up to and including the Friday before election day.
Pre-poll voting will be available at the Mid Coast Council's Gloucester council chamber, Railway Street, Gloucester from Saturday, March 18 to Friday, March 24 .
Opening hours are Saturday 9am - 6pm; Monday to Wednesday, 8.30am - 5.30pm; Thursday, 8.30am - 8pm, Friday 8.30am - 6pm. Accessibility: Assisted access, No designated disabled parking spot.
You may be eligible to vote in person before election day at an early voting centre for a State election if you:
