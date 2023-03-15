Gloucester Advocate
Early voting available for eligible persons in NSW election

March 15 2023 - 12:00pm
Early voting will be available to eligible persons from Saturday March 18 at MidCoast Council office, Gloucester. Photo shutterstock.

Early voting in the forthcoming NSW state election will be available in Gloucester to eligible persons wanting to vote in person, but who are unable to get to a voting centre or polling place on election day, March 25.

