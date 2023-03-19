Taree Library is set to offer a rare literary delight with the appearance of author Anne Keen to talk about the inspiration behind her debut novel, Karamea House.
Taking place on Tuesday, March 28 from 2:30pm to 3:30pm, the event will provide audiences a chance to meet and hear from the former Gloucester Advocate journalist, documentarian, novelist and passionate storyteller.
Born in Canada, Anne spent time as part of the newsgathering team at Global Television in Toronto, and Entertainment Tonight in Hollywood, as well as working in production on numerous films and television shows in North America before moving to Australia in 2000.
With her debut novel Karamea House, the gifted storyteller has added yet another string to her creative bow.
Karamea House is a modern coming-of-age story that exposes the challenging moments people can face at any stage in life on their journey to becoming their 'true' self, primarily set in Gloucester NSW.
And while the Mid Coast town provides the setting for the tale, it provides the only true-to-life feature in the otherwise fictional world of the story.
So how did the former journalist adapt to the fictional world of the novelist?
"Working in the nonfiction space, you're telling someone else's story, and there's an art form to doing that in a way that captures who that person is, so some of that can translate into creative writing, where obviously the voices are all different," Anne said.
"The way people speak, the way people behave, it's kind of all based on actual human behavior, so a lot that comes from the nonfiction side."
Copies of the book will be available for sale by the author during the event.
Bookings are essential for this free evening which can be made through Eventbrite via this link.
