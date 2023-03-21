GLOUCESTER Panthers hope to play a mixed indoor hockey competition this winter.
"The indoor comp was really popular during the summer,'' Panthers secretary Jo Charlier said.
"We're also hoping to entice more women back to the game.''
Details concerning the indoor competition have still to be finalised. Anyone interested should check the club's Facebook page or the Advocate.
However, Jo confirmed the Panthers won't field a men's team in the Taree-based Manning competition this season. In recent years Gloucester has played in the division three and enjoyed some success.
"We just don't have enough players this year,'' Jo said.
The Manning competitions hit off this weekend.
Jo said some Gloucester players have turned out with Taree West Raiders and she expects this to continue this season.
Two Gloucester players, Nick Maslen and Dean Germon, represented Manning Valley in the State under 18 championships last year, while Amy Fry was a member of the NSW Stars under 13 side that played in the Australian championships in Hobart.
Amy played senior and junior divisions with Taree West.
Taree West will return to men's and women's division one this year. This will also give players the opportunity to turn out in the Mid Coast League, a competition involving clubs from the Manning and Port Macquarie-Hastings associations.
Jo said Gloucester could eventually return to the Manning competition, although that would obviously depend on player numbers.
The club's junior competition starts at 3.30pm today at Cook Park.
Meanwhile, Dave Keen stepped down from the secretary/treasurer position at the club's annual meeting last week. "Dave did a fantastic job for many many years and we thank him for his dedication and passion for hockey,'' Jo said.
The new committee is president Mark Coombes; vice president Phil Moore; secretary Jo Charlier and treasurer Lyndell Wamsley.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.