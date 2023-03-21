Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Trudy Shultz wins 2023 Upper Hunter Woman of the Year

RK
By Rick Kernick
March 21 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trudy Shultz pictured with NSW minister for Education and Early Learning, Sarah Mitchell (L), and Minister for Women and Minister for Regional Health, Bronnie Taylor (R). Photo supplied.

Trudy Schultz keeps a schedule that doesn't allow much time for just sitting around, so when she found herself relaxing at Sydney's International Convention Centre one morning recently it must have seemed a little surprising.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.