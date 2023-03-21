Trudy Schultz keeps a schedule that doesn't allow much time for just sitting around, so when she found herself relaxing at Sydney's International Convention Centre one morning recently it must have seemed a little surprising.
What wasn't surprising was that she was there to receive an award in recognition for the work she does in and around the Gloucester community.
Trudy is the recipient of the 2023 Upper Hunter Woman of the Year award, presented to her in acknowledgement of her volunteer work, support and promotion of Gloucester. While she seems like an obvious choice to those who know and work with her, according to Trudy the experience still felt a little surreal.
"It was amazing, being around all the different people who had also received awards, inspiring to hear their stories of what they'd done, it was just an amazing morning," Trudy said.
"It was definitely an honour, something that I never ever expected, to receive anything like this, (I felt) a bit humbled and honoured."
Volunteering takes up much of Trudy's time, including her commitments at the soccer club which she has been involved with over the past 18 years and where she is treasurer and registrar, along with running the canteen.
We need to maintain our sense of being a tight-knit community, we need to also grow, to make sure all the businesses that are here can grow and prosper in the community- Trudy Schultz
She also runs the Gloucester markets and is the vice president of the Gloucester Business Chamber.
Trudy is the chair of Tourism Gloucester, she volunteers at the Tri-Challenge every year, and is involved with a host of other commitments and causes.
All of which entails a substantial commitment in giving back to the community, but for this home-grown local, it is time well spent for a place she is proud to call home.
"It's a friendly community where you can walk down the main street of Gloucester and people will say hello or smile at you - you can't get that anywhere else," Trudy said.
"I do what I do not for recognition but to better the community that we live in, to make it a place that people want to visit.
"We have such an amazing area, with the Barrington Tops, and people just love to come and visit here."
Although Trudy felt honoured to have received the Upper Hunter Woman of the Year award, she's not about to rest on her laurels anytime soon. In fact, she has a strong vision of the future for Gloucester, one that is focused on developing opportunities while turning adversity into future prosperity.
"Whilst we need to maintain our sense of being a tight knit community, we need to also grow, to make sure all the businesses that are here can grow and prosper in the community, and with the (Stratford coal) mine closing we really need to look at what and how we are going to maintain what we have in Gloucester," Trudy said.
"The actual mine site itself is a perfect example to look at doing something that will attract people to Gloucester, like a tourism hub.
"You've got the dam there that people can ski on and take their boats out on as well as camp there; it's a perfect opportunity for us to do something with that site that will benefit Gloucester."
