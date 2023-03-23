Since I moved to Gloucester in September 2002, I have noticed changes in the bird population. For instance Galahs, Spotted Turtledoves, Rainbow Lorikeets, Crested and White-headed Pigeons have increased in numbers, and a pair of Little Corellas first seen in November 2005 are now a flock of 16 or more.
Jacky Winters that used to sing at the end of my street, have not been seen since 2004, and there is a decline in Cattle Egret since the drought and floods during COVID time.
Drainage work in the old dairy wetlands on the Avon River changed habitat for snipe, crakes and rails, and removal of the dead trees caused Straw-necked Ibis to no longer roost there. Of concern is the increase in Common Mynas; if their numbers continue to increase, they will compete with our native birds that depend on tree hollows for breeding.
On moving in I completely remodeled my garden so as to attract native birds; 90 per cent of the exotic species were replaced with natives, two small ponds and several bird baths added and most of the grass replaced with shrubs.
The area is now less attractive to magpies, pee wees, noisy miners and common mynas, and considerably more attractive to small woodland birds such as thornbills, honeyeaters, fantails, fairywrens, scrubwrens, silvereyes and finches. Several species have nested and it was encouraging to see how quickly they reoccupied the area once the new vegetation started to mature, flower and fruit.
What is concerning now is the effect that climate change is having on all wildlife but, from my particular interest, on small woodland birds.
The extreme heat of the 2019 drought led to the larger honeyeaters (Noisy Friarbirds, Red Wattlebirds, etc) flying to the coast where they were reported in unusually big numbers; they have since returned but in lower numbers.
The smaller woodland birds, many unable to fly long distances, were severely heat stressed and many would have dropped dead. Those in areas hit hard by fire were killed by smoke as well as heat; thousands of all species were reported dead on the beaches in Victoria and NSW.
Provided we don't have another such drought with extreme heat and fire, their numbers will recover and I've seen many instances this past 18 months of species breeding several times in a season.
However they can't continue to do so and it's vital we protect and improve habitat that will provide refuge in time of drought and fire.
For us rural urban dwellers, we can help by providing safe water sources and planting native trees and shrubs. If your property is large enough, leave areas to grow wild and untidy in which birds can safely forage. Fence a dam off from cattle to allow reeds, trees and shrubs to grow around the edges. If you have isolated paddock trees, fence to allow natural regrowth as many are succumbing to age, and if you have isolated patches of native vegetation, consider planting corridors of trees and shrubs to allow small birds to travel safely between.
Remember - birds eat an enormous quantity of insects so improving habitat for them, improves habitat for you.
