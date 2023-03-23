For us rural urban dwellers, we can help by providing safe water sources and planting native trees and shrubs. If your property is large enough, leave areas to grow wild and untidy in which birds can safely forage. Fence a dam off from cattle to allow reeds, trees and shrubs to grow around the edges. If you have isolated paddock trees, fence to allow natural regrowth as many are succumbing to age, and if you have isolated patches of native vegetation, consider planting corridors of trees and shrubs to allow small birds to travel safely between.