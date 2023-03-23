Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Gloucester Environment Group on how to bring back native birds

By Dianne Montague
March 23 2023 - 12:00pm
Since I moved to Gloucester in September 2002, I have noticed changes in the bird population. For instance Galahs, Spotted Turtledoves, Rainbow Lorikeets, Crested and White-headed Pigeons have increased in numbers, and a pair of Little Corellas first seen in November 2005 are now a flock of 16 or more.

