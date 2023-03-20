Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Saltwater National Park and Khappinghat Nature Reserve adventure

By Wendy Fitzgerald
Updated March 20 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Members of the Gloucester Environment Group spent a recent warm Saturday in Saltwater National Park and Khappinghat Nature Reserve, south of Old Bar and Wallabi Point.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.