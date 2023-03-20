Members of the Gloucester Environment Group spent a recent warm Saturday in Saltwater National Park and Khappinghat Nature Reserve, south of Old Bar and Wallabi Point.
Saltwater Beach and its surrounds are a cultural landscape of great importance to the indigenous Biripi people. There are several sites related to the Dreamtime within the Park, and the area is declared an Aboriginal Place.
One hour drive from Gloucester, we started and ended our walk on the Five Islands Trail. The Five Islands are small sea-grassed sand islands popping out of Khappinghat Creek. With the low tide we were witness to hundreds of small blue crabs scurrying on the sand flats.
In total our walk was about 10 kilometres. The tracks and trails were on mostly level ground, but we were eventually stopped by a flooded part of the appropriately named Duck Holes Trail and by the dense surrounding scrub.
On arrival at the park, it was like stepping out into the tropics. Humid, still and very warm. However, the shade of the forest made the walk enjoyable. The forest included many Old Man Banksias and some tall Eucalypts, and in parts the track passed through a dense understorey of tea-tree and vines. We enjoyed bird song of (mostly unseen) small birds as we strolled and chatted.
A welcome breeze late morning graced our stops and lunch at the park picnic area. At lunch we were visited by Bush Turkeys in numbers, but they kept a respectful distance from our sandwiches.
In all our three walks of 2023 we have had swims! This one was in the surf at uncrowded Saltwater Beach after which we enjoyed an ice cream treat at Wallabi Point Café. This made for a refreshing end to the day before the drive home.
Inspired? Join Gloucester Environment Group via gloucester.environment.group@gmail.com and get involved in appreciating, protecting and regenerating our local environment. Or check us out on Facebook.
