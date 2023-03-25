The Gloucester recreation centre was ablaze with colour recently when the Gloucester Floral Art club hosted a weekend to celebrate the 50th year of New South Wales Floral Art Inc (NSWFAA).
The weekend kicked off on the afternoon of Friday, February 25 with everyone being busy getting their floral displays ready for competition.
There were categories for novice and open sections and the competition was of a high standard with people from all over NSW competing. This led to a large variety of interpretations, use of materials and flowers.
The interpretation of each category is only limited by your imagination.
On Saturday morning there was the judging of the floral art sections by judges from NSW.
These exhibits were examined closely as the standards were high and full of interpretation
Our very talented local members Shirley, Anne, Jill, Carole, Jo, Carol and Bettianne did very well taking out prizes in a number of categories.
On Saturday morning the show was officially opened by Gloucester's Margaret Higgins who has been a very keen artist, has supported any new members, and who is also a patron of NSWFAA.
Among the guests was the president of NSWFAA, Madhu Shah from Sydney, co-founder of NSWFAA Anne Barwick from Quirindi, and Gloucester's inaugural president, Denise Doyle.
Saturday continued with floral demonstrations by some very talented demonstrators from around NSW and also the member involvement in workshops conducted by these demonstrators.
In these demonstrations and workshops there is a lot to be learnt as the demonstrators always create interest by the way they use ordinary materials in unusual and inspiring ways.
On Saturday night we held a get together dinner at the showground where Gloucester showcased itself.
The venue was perfect, the food was well cooked, the scenery was sensational, and the music that serenaded us during the afternoon was of high quality.
On Sunday morning there were more demonstrations followed by the demonstrators raffling the high quality work. Also on Sunday was the drawing of the local raffle with Lucy Weller winning the Bunnings gift voucher and Ann Moorcroft taking home the beautiful sultana cake.
To follow up such a great weekend we are holding a beginners day on May 16 at the showground at 9:30am. Margaret Higgins will be doing our demonstrating and helping out anyone who would like to come and have a try. If you would like to get involved, please contact Bettianne Webeck, Jill Carson or Carol Rinkin.
