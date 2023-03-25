Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Floral art club competition at Gloucester Rec Centre

By Gloucester Floral Art Club
March 25 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gloucester Floral Art club members (back row) Bettianne Webeck, Shirley Hazel, Jill Carson, Jo Dare, Carol Connelly, Anne Fell. (seated) Margaret Higgins, Christine Bolton, Carole Rinkin. Photo supplied.

The Gloucester recreation centre was ablaze with colour recently when the Gloucester Floral Art club hosted a weekend to celebrate the 50th year of New South Wales Floral Art Inc (NSWFAA).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.