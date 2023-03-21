MidCoast wins silver at Australia Tourism Awards

MidCoast Council's tourism brand Barrington Coast has won a silver award at the prestigious Australian Tourism Awards in Sydney.
The Australian Tourism Awards, which were held on Friday, March 17, are the industry's national standard of excellence.
MidCoast Council's Barrington Coast tourism campaign won silver in the Tourism Marketing and Campaigns category, which recognises creativity and innovation in the promotion of tourism products, services or destinations.
"I'm thrilled we've won an award at the national level. Tourism is such an important part of our local economy, effective campaigns are very important," said MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin.
"I congratulate our destination management team on their persistence, passion and teamwork over the past five years."
Council's manager growth, economic development and tourism, Deb Tuckerman, praised the contributions of key strategy consultants Destination Marketing Store, Leonards Advertising and Fred and Co.
"We were up against some very successful destinations, including Greater Bendigo VIC, Tourism Tropical North Queensland, Tourism Central Australia NT, Destination Riverland SA and Fremantle WA."
"We'd also like to congratulate all the national finalists who, like us, were able to navigate lockdowns and restricted travel to continue to attract domestic visitors and build new visitor experiences," she said.
Destination Barrington Coast qualified as a candidate for the national awards after taking out Gold at the NSW State Tourism Awards last November.
Gold winners from each state competed for a national title, which is decided by a panel of industry expert judges.
"This fantastic result helps highlight the sustainable tourism we aim for in our beautiful region," said Cr Pontin.
