When Tyler Standen put the call out for anyone interested in taking part in a Black Dog Ride from Gloucester, he was hoping to get around 30 bikes involved.
To his and the rest of the organising committee's surprise, 91 bikes set off from Gloucester on the inaugural '1-dayer', along the way raising more than $13,000 to assist with community awareness programs aimed at preventing suicide.
"They came from as far away as Sydney and we had some come down from Coffs Harbour as well," Tyler said.
Heading off from the Gloucester Bowling and Recreation Club at 10am, the riders made their way to Forster, Bulahdelah, Booral and then back up the Bucketts Way to Gloucester before finishing at the bowling club.
The continuing late summer weather provided the riders with perfect conditions on a day that saw them travel about 240 kilometres, with all riders making it back safely and without any mechanical breakdowns.
However, the shared enjoyment of two-wheeled motoring was only part of reason for the ride.
"For me it's more about raising awareness for suicide prevention and mental health in Australia," Tyler said.
Statistically, one in five Australians will experience symptoms of mental illness in any given year, which equates to about five million people. Of those people, roughly 60 per cent won't seek help.
There's kids - right through the age range - that suicide has affected in Gloucester- Tyler Standen
With suicide accounting for the leading cause of death of people aged 15 - 44 in Australia, and for every death by suicide it is estimated that there are 30 attempts made, there remains much work to be done to curb this alarming situation.
Until significant changes can be made however, the work done by organisations like Black Dog Ride remains critical to the wider community - a fact not lost on Tyler, who is determined to get the message out that help is available to those in need.
"I just want everyone to know it's okay not to be okay, and there is help out there, there is always someone that will listen," Tyler said.
LIFELINE 13 11 14
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.