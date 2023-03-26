Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Report warns that climate change could make 50 per cent of plant species between Barrington and Hawkesbury extinct

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
March 26 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Half of the plants between Barrington and Hawkesbury facing extinction, report warns

Half of the plants found within a corridor stretching from the Barrington to Hawkesbury could be extinct within 50 years due to the impact of climate change, a new report warns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.