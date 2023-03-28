Chris Sheehan's former life may have been as a teacher of French and English, but it's a visual language he's using to communicate with in his exhibition, Here and There.
Running from March 30 to April 23 at Gloucester Gallery, Here and There is a combination of rural and urban landscapes, reflecting both the artist's home in Belbora as well as his former residence in Sydney.
"This is the first time (exhibiting) at Gloucester, so it's rural and local, but also some of the urban work too," Chris said.
"I did an exhibition called On the Street in Sydney, and some of that work I thought would be a good foil for the rural stuff."
Describing his work as figurative landscape with some abstract work, Chris has used oil and watercolour for his artistic creations. As for what he puts down on the canvas, Chris hasn't allowed himself to be constrained by any pretext of style or subject matter.
"I don't try to do any particular thing, it's just as it turns out, and this is inspired by what's in front of me," Chris said.
Since relocating to the Mid Coast region following his retirement, Chris has been able to devote more time to his passion for painting, and enjoys nothing more than heading off through the trails on his property to find a spot that inspires him to create.
All of which is a far cry from some previous experiences of sitting on the corner of Elizabeth Street in Sydney and sketching the people and scenes of Australia's largest city.
As someone who confesses a lack of appreciation for conceptual art, describing himself as fairly conventional, Chris believes in letting the work speak for itself.
"I'm generally figurative, but I also do other work which is just imaginative."
Here and There by Chris Sheehan will be on display from March 30 to April 23 at Gloucester Gallery 25 Denison Street, Gloucester.
