Gloucester VIEW Club holds March meeting in park

By Bev Maybury
March 28 2023 - 12:00pm
The skies were grey but the rain held off and 22 members of Gloucester VIEW Club and two guests enjoyed the March Monthly Meeting which was a picnic in the park.

Local News

