The skies were grey but the rain held off and 22 members of Gloucester VIEW Club and two guests enjoyed the March Monthly Meeting which was a picnic in the park.
Business was conducted in the usual manner before a delicious picnic lunch consisting of a variety of sandwiches, muffins, fruit and cold drinks was served.
Long time member Elaine Maslen gave a potted history of her life which sent several members to reminiscing about Gloucester as it was "back then".
Member Judy M moved a vote of thanks to the committee for all that went into organising a successful and fun meeting.
It was a lovely relaxed get together with much chatter and laughter along the way.
A reminder that due to renovations at the usual venue, the April meeting with the Anzac commemoration will be held at the Gloucester Country (Golf) Club on Tuesday, April 18 at 11am for an 11.30 start.
New members are always welcome.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.