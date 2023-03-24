Telstra mobile outage due to tower upgrade

Telstra says the mobile outage being experienced in Gloucester is expected to be over later today, Friday, March 24, or Saturday morning.
Over the last few days Telstra has been upgrading their mobile base station in Gloucester to upgrade 4G capacity and also extend the range of local 4G coverage.
"As this is the main Telstra tower in the area, we know there has been impact to the local community and we apologise for any inconvenience caused," said Mike Marom, regional general manager for Telstra in NSW.
"For safety we have to do this work during the day, and while there's never a good time to undertake upgrades, it will mean better Telstra mobile services for local residents once completed."
A spokesperson for Telstra said work had been hampered by weather and high winds, which make working on a 50 metre high tower a safety hazard.
"There were some weather impacts this week which slowed down our work, but we wanted to make sure the new services are up and running in time for the weekend and the annual show," Mr Marom said.
Landline and nbn services were not impacted during this time, nor any calls to Triple zero, as they are automatically connected to any other working mobile base station in the area, regardless of carrier.
