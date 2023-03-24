Telstra mobile outage due to tower upgrade

Gloucester Advocate
Telstra mobile outage in Gloucester due to tower upgrade

Updated March 24 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 3:45pm
Telstra says the mobile outage being experienced in Gloucester is expected to be over later today, Friday, March 24, or Saturday morning.

