A WORLDWIDE pandemic. A flooded course.
Gloucester parkrun has dealt with some serious issues since the first event was conducted in January 2020.
However, last Saturday's 93rd run provided some more trials and tribulations, according to run director Jen Sage.
A thunderstorm hit the area leading into the 8am start of the run in Gloucester District park.
"We then had to make a last minute decision on whether to proceed or cancel,'' Jen explained.
A Telstra mobile outrage further complicated the matter because organisers weren't sure if they could get details out to participants on social media pages.
However, it was decided to go ahead and as it turned out this proved to be the right decision. The weather improved and the starters were able to enjoy the weekly 5km event through Gloucester District Park.
"We had visitors from Newcastle, Taree and Sydney,'' Jen said.
"Everyone had a great time, including kids who splashed around in the puddles.''
Matthew Whight completed the 5km course in 20.46 to be the first finisher. Andrew Starr made it to the finish in 20.53 with junior runner (10 and under) Kade Turner clocking 24.22.
Erin Marshall and Abbey Seale both recorded personal best times.
Parkrun works because of volunteers and on Saturday they were Pat Burrows, Kim-Sheree Haschek, Sandra Howard, Dian Mansfield, Waynbe Mavin, Steve Robinson and Penny Sear.
The average number of finishers for the Gloucester run is a shade over 40.
There have been 1243 finishers since the first event has been conducted. It's a community event and starters can run, run-walk or walk all or part of the 5km.
"Parkrun is positive, welcoming and inclusive, there is no time limit and no one finishes last. Everyone is welcome to come along."
That's the parkrun motto.
Parkrun organisers are now gearing for the 100th run.
It has been a lengthy process for Gloucester to make the milestone due to breaks caused by COVID lockdowns and restrictions, while flooding in 2020 was a further problem.
