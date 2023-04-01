Members and friends of Gloucester Garden Club met last Wednesday at the home of Aldo Razza and Madonna O'Brien off Jacks Road and what a wonderful surprise awaited us.
Some of their 80 acres are now grassed paddocks where their 12 rescued minature ponies graze but most importantly, acres of previously overgrown scrub now reveal stands of retained eucalypts and several groves of magnificent very old grass trees which were quite stunning and so unexpected.
To the east, there was a beautiful view over a spring fed dam and the Avon River flats towards the Mograni range.
Aldo's most recent past experience was in landscaping whereas Madonna was involved with horses, so they have all sorts of plans for their little piece of paradise.
They won the Wollondilly Shire garden competition on four occasions before relocating temporarily to Sydney then to Gloucester in 2017.
They brought with them from Sydney a huge quantity of treasured plants from former gardens, including two enormous old Canary Island date palms which arrived on the back of a semi trailer together with massive amounts of rock and "good junk" to be incorporated into the new show garden.
Their enthusiasm was inspiring and we had a really enjoyable morning sharing it with them. Our thanks to both Aldo and Madonna for hosting the March meeting.
Rob Willis from Woodside Plants and Design, a locally based online nursery, design, and landscaping business, was the guest speaker. Rob brought with him many examples of plants which he has produced to withstand our local conditions of drought, frost, heat, flooding rains and clay soil, many of which were for sale and snapped up by our keen gardeners.
Rob's talks are always informative and interesting and we thank him for once again coming to our meeting.
In the Cut Flower competition, Robyn Henderson's pink Flowering Gum was voted first with Pearl Beggs' deep red Hippeastrum second. Dot Harris's pumpkin was voted first in the Fruit and Vegetable competition with Peter Hazell's cob of corn second.
Our hostess, Madonna O'Brien, won the lucky door prize. Dorothea Betts was not in attendance so missed out on the membership draw which will jackpot next month.
The April meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 26 at the home of Paul and Claire Neilsen, 1030 Bowman Farm Road from 10am.
If you are bringing competition entries, please have them tabled by 9.45 am. As this meeting will also be in a garden setting please bring a hat, chair, mug and something to share for morning tea if you are able. Friends and visitors are most welcome.
