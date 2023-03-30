Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Council

Koalas are under threat of extinction in the wild by 2050

March 30 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture Peter Goonan
Picture Peter Goonan

MidCoast Council has been given an important opportunity to help reverse the declining koala population after securing more than $1 million from the NSW Government as part of the NSW Koala Strategy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.