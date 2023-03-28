A food organic and garden organic (FOGO) waste collection service is estimated to be rolled out to the community by MidCoast Council in September 2026.
The timeframe in the Food Organic and Garden Organic Project Delivery Plan report ("the report") tabled at council's March 2023 meeting said calls for tenders for the processing facility infrastructure would start this month and be awarded by July 2023, with collections trials beginning in September 2025.
The preferred location for the FOGO facility has been identified as the Tuncurry Landfill Expansion site, with the preferred method of dealing with the waste being In-Vessel Composting (IVC).
IVC typically contains waste inside structures such as "buildings, sheds, tunnels or other enclosed environments" where smell, aeration, moisture and temperature can all be controlled.
Councillors at the meeting voted unanimously to accept the recommendations in the report, with councillors Fowler, Epov, Smith, Sandilands and Miller speaking to the matter in an overwhelmingly positive manner.
"This is a great win for our community and moving forward in regards to obviously doing the right thing with our rubbish, Cr Fowler said.
Cr Epov talked of the cost savings to council with Cr Sandilands adding it might, in fact, become an income generating program for council.
Cr Miller added that an important part of the report's recommendations was contracting an external engagement and education consultant.
"There's a big behavioral change that's coming for all of us," he said.
"This is really important that we make our way through this behavioral change because this will save waste going to landfill. It does save money, but it also saves the environment substantially. So we do all have a behavioral change coming up but it's very important one. and in the long term are very positive one."
Diverting organic waste from the landfill is not an option for any council - the NSW government mandated that all households must be receiving a FOGO service by 2030, and businesses and entities that generate high volumes of food waste, such as supermarkets and hospitality, by 2025.
According to MicCoast Council's FOGO delivery plan report, council's Climate Action Strategy details council's own emissions, with more than 71 per cent of emissions coming from landfill.
Decomposing waste in landfill generates methane, "a greenhouse gas 25 times more powerful than carbon dioxide. Landfills continue to be a source of emissions for up to 30-40 years after waste has been placed in the ground," the report said.
Forty-three councils in NSW are already operating FOGO services in their local government areas.
"On the whole the councils that have adopted the recommended FOGO service have seen a considerable improvement in waste diverted from landfill and a relatively quick reduction in community backlash from the minority that is vocal during the initial introduction oft he FOGO service," council's report stated.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
