The path of parenthood is never easy, but for those raising a child on the autism spectrum, that path entails a whole different set of challenges to be faced on a daily basis.
Which is why Naomi Watson is taking part in the Walk For Autism, a fundraiser conducted by Autism Spectrum Australia.
Naomi has committed herself to walking 10,000 steps daily for a period of 16 consecutive days for her personal goal of raising $500 for the organisation.
It's a cause that is close to her heart, and she's determined to raise money and awareness of the condition that affects 200,000 Australians, among them, her son, Archer.
At the age of six Archer was diagnosed with Asperger syndrome, a neurodevelopmental condition characterised by significant difficulties in social interaction and nonverbal communication, coupled with restricted and repetitive patterns of behaviour and interests.
Archer's condition is mild compared to others on the spectrum, and one that sees him essentially fall between recognised categories. Intelligent, coherent, and seemingly 'normal' in all accepted interpretations of the word.
However, according to Naomi, her son's normalised state is based on regimented patterns of behaviour, which, when disrupted, can lead to meltdowns that are prone to misinterpretation by those unaware of her son's condition.
"Often if I say to someone 'Archer's autistic' they'll go 'Oh, really?' even though they've known him for a while and had no idea, because they don't see those challenges that happen, most often behind closed doors," Naomi said.
The money raised through the challenge will help fund programs such as speech therapy, physical therapies like coordination and body movement, and others that fall outside the area of government funding.
For all the challenges raising her son brings, this dedicated mum wouldn't have it any other way. Tackling 160,000 steps over 16 days is just something to done to assist the greater cause, for her son, and for the special bond they share.
"I felt like this is something that I can do for him that says, 'I see you and I'm here for you', it's an act of solidarity from me to him."
To donate to Naomi's fundraising simply go to walkforautism.org.au and search Naomi Watson.
