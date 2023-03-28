Resurfacing of a section of the The Bucketts Way at Clareval will take place this week, weather permitting.
This stage of the project involves an almost one kilometre section of road approximately 4kms north of Stroud Road. Works will include widening of the road and drainage improvements.
With preliminary works complete, preparations began on Friday 24 March with the next project stage started on Monday March 27.
The work is expected to take about three months to complete.
Traffic control measures will be in place during all stages of the works with the possibility that single-lane traffic conditions may create minor delays.
These works on The Bucketts Way are funded by the federal government's Roads of Strategic Importance initiative with contribution from the NSW government.
The federal government's contribution is capped at $20 million, with the total project cost projected to be $25 million.
For more information about road works happening across the Mid Coast, go to midcoast.nsw.gov.au/roads.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.