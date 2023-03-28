Police appeal to help locate missing teenager

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenager missing from Stroud.
Seventeen-year-old Melanie O'Sullivan was last seen on Mill Creek Road, Stroud, about 9am yesterday, Tuesday, March 28.
After failing to return home, officers attached to Port Stephens Hunter Police District were notified and began inquiries to locate her.
Family and police hold concerns for her welfare due to her disappearance being out of character.
Melanie is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm tall, of thin build, with very long, brown hair - possibly in braids.
She was last seen wearing a beige shirt, grey tracksuit pants, brown boots and pushing an aqua coloured mountain bike.
Anyone with information about Melanie's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.