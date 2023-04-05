Gloucester Probus Club
Thursday, April 6
Guest speaker at tomorrow's Gloucester Probus Club general meeting is Alison Minett from Service NSW. The Service NSW app has all NSW government information on the one application and Alison will unravel its secrets. If members have questions have them prepared beforehand so our guest speaker will be able to explain it all to you. Probus meets at the Uniting Church Hall at 9.45am on the first Thursday of the month.
Huge Bric a Brac Sale
April 8
Gloucester CWA Evening Branch will be having a great sale on Saturday, April 8 at the CWA Rooms commencing at 9am. Plenty of goods for sale.
Markets
April
Gloucester Mega Community Market, Billabong Park, Saturday, April 8 from 8am; Burrell Creek Market, Burrell Creek Hall, Sunday, April 9 from 9am; The Hub Markets, Wingham Showground, Saturday, April 15 from 8am.
Gloucester Garden Club
April 26
The April meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 26 at the home of Paul and Claire Neilsen, 1030 Bowman Farm Road from 10am. If you are bringing competition entries, please have them tabled by 9.45 am. As this meeting will also be in a garden setting please bring a hat, chair, mug and something to share for morning tea if you are able. Friends and visitors are most welcome.
Here and There exhibition
To April 23
Here and There, at Gloucester Gallery, is a combination of rural and urban landscapes, reflecting both the artist Chris Sheehan's home in Belbora as well as his former residence in Sydney. Since relocating to the Mid Coast following his retirement, Chris enjoys nothing more than heading off through the trails on his property to find a spot that inspires him to create.
