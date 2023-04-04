GLOUCESTER'S annual sports award presentation will be held on Saturday, May 13.
This year the presentation will be held at the Gloucester Recreation and Bowling Club and will cover the achievements of our sporting community for the 2022 year.
Nominations are being accepted for all categories including local legend, over 75 years and sport star of the year.
Closing date for nominations has been extended until tomorrow (Thursday, May 6).
Either a digital or hard copy photo of each nominee is required with the nomination.
Tickets for the presentation are on sale at Gloucester Furniture Zone and Flooring until Saturday, April 29.
Each year, the sports committee invites a guest speaker to entertain those who attend the event.
This year, the committee is fortunate to have attained the services of Gloucester's own Robert Relf.
Robert is best-known for his rugby league career as a Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs and North Queensland Cowboys.
However, before NRL he made a name for himself as a hockey and cricket player during his high school years in Gloucester.
A second rower, Robert joined Canterbury Bankstown on 1992. He made 126 appearances and was a member of the club's premiership winning side of 1995.
Robert joined the North Queensland Cowboys in 2000 and played two seasons. He then completed his career in the English Super League with Widnes, where he played 76 games between 2002 and 2004. He was a member of the Widnes side that played West Tigers in a trial game at Tuncurry in January 2004.
We look forward to learning more about Robert's career and his life away from rugby league during the presentation evening.
Cricketer Eric Higgins was the guest at last year's award night.
Member clubs are encouraged to get their nominations in as soon as possible, remembering that not only the players should be recognised for their contributions to their chosen sports, but the administrators, coaches, match officials and any long serving 'senior' (75+) members also deserve recognition!
