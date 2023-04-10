The Rotary Club of Gloucester's 'Dob in a Doer' customer service award has been taken out by Keiran Moore from Land and Sea Restaurant.
The presentation for the award took place on the evening of Tuesday March 28 in a celebration of the wonderful spirit and customer service displayed in our town.
A great night out was enjoyed by the nominees along with those who nominated them at the Gloucester Bowling Club. Each nominee was presented with a Rotary certificate.
Keiran was presented with a plaque and a cheque for $250 which he then donated to the charity of his choice, disability support agency Individual Ability Supports (IAS) Gloucester.
While this is only the second time for the Dob in a Doer program, the acknowledgement and rewarding of exceptional customer service has been an ongoing focus throughout the Rotary organisation.
It's something that Valda Barron of the Rotary Club of Gloucester is keen to highlight to the community.
"I just think they work so hard and a lot of people don't understand what they go through to provide good customer service," Valda said.
"Sometimes you walk into a business and they just make you feel good."
The full list of nominees is: Adam, Kate and Kirsten - Nanna's Homewares and Antiques; Keiren Moore - Land and Sea; Michelle Maurer - Thunderbolts Cafe; David Snowdon - Woolworths; Debbie Wilson - The Common; Charles Youness - Gloucester Post Office; James Davidson - ROAM Taxi Service; Kirra, Skye, John, Marnie, Bob (The Bar Team) - Gloucester Bowling Club; Julie Ireland - Killer Graffix; Gloucester Community Shop; Mick Fisher - Lil' Fish Electrical; Ray Twoomey - Yates and Twoomey; Greg Forbes - Greg Forbes Automotive.
