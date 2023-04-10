Gloucester Advocate
Rotary Club of Gloucester awards top customer service provider

Updated April 10 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 12:00pm
Sharon Culbert receiving the cheque on behalf of IAS, Keiran Moore, and Jo Fitzpatrick from Rotary presenting. Photo supplied.
The Rotary Club of Gloucester's 'Dob in a Doer' customer service award has been taken out by Keiran Moore from Land and Sea Restaurant.

