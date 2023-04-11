Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Gardening with George Hoad

By George Hoad
April 11 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The historic Royal Exhibition Building. Picture by George Hoad
The historic Royal Exhibition Building. Picture by George Hoad

Hello garden lovers and greetings from the 2023 Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show - after a four-year hiatus it was so good to be back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.