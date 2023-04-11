The story of the bad penny that always turns up might be a fable of ill fortune following unscrupulous behaviour, but what about when the opposite occurs?
For Mel Mitchell and her family, it isn't bad pennies passing through their hands, but vibrantly painted rocks complete with uplifting messages of hope and reassurance.
They're known as kindness rocks, a trend thought to have been started in 2015 by an American woman by the name of Megan Murphy, who began painting positive affirmations on rocks and leaving them in random places to be found.
In the intervening eight years the concept has become a worldwide phenomenon, with kindness rocks popping up in the most unusual places, often finding those who need them the most.
It's a random act of kindness that has been continued by Mel Mitchell and her family.
Beginning during the pandemic lockdown, she and her family would go out for walks - that being one of the few activities allowed during the period - and along the way, placing the kindness rocks for others to find.
"We were going for more walks to try and get out of the house because exercise was pretty much the only time you were allowed out, so I think it was about then that we started doing it," Mel said.
"It's just putting a smile on people's faces, just so they know they're not alone."
Mel recently received a package from an interstate friend containing a collection of rocks which she and her family plan to stash around Gloucester. All painted with positive affirmations, they're sure to bring inspiration and delight to whoever discovers them in their travels.
One facet of the trend is to urge those who find the rocks to photograph them and upload the image to Facebook. Given the often toxic nature of social media, it seems the kindness rock phenomenon has shown people a way to once again project goodwill rather than conflict towards each other.
"It doesn't matter what platform you're on with social media, there's always negativity, but I think if we can lighten the mood a little bit and to tell people 'we're all in this together, try not to take everything so seriously, and show a bit of kindness'."
