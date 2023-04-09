Gloucester Advocate
MidCoast Council announces upgrade project for Gloucester park

April 9 2023 - 12:00pm
Damaged areas of the pathway in Gloucester District Park will be prioritised to ensure accessibility for all park users. Photo supplied.
MidCoast Council is poised to undertake a number of repairs and amenity upgrades in Gloucester District Park.

