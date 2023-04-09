MidCoast Council is poised to undertake a number of repairs and amenity upgrades in Gloucester District Park.
Council has obtained funding from the NSW Government to repair or replace picnic shelters, park benches and pathways, and undertake minor improvements.
"As a priority, we will repair damaged areas of the pathway to ensure accessibility for all park users," council's manager strategy and projects, Amanda Hatton said.
Council has liaised with the neighbourhood centre to undertake repairs in the Aboriginal cultural area, Minimbah Park.
The funding also provides the opportunity to revitalise a section of the park on Boundary Street known as Farley Gates.
"In response to a proposal from community members, we are planning to use these State Government funds to install an electric barbecue at Farley Gates. We may also be able to provide seating for children and an asphalt game, such as snakes and ladders," Ms Hatton said.
Farley Gates already has sizable picnic shelters which are ideal for large family or group gatherings.
This will be a restful space where groups of friends or families can get together, enjoy a picnic or barbecue and play a board game.
Keep up to date on the project's progress at haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/sporting-grounds-upgrade-program.
In addition to the above project, the playground equipment and soft fall at Farley Gates no longer meet safety requirements. Council will be removing the equipment through its regular maintenance program.
In other news for Gloucester District Park, the contractor for the new grandstand seating has notified council of their inability to complete the project. Unfortunately, this will result in further delays to the construction while council seeks to engage a new contractor.
Meanwhile, the temporary fencing has been moved to enable full use of the field. You can keep up to date on the progress of this project at https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/gloucester-grandstand-upgrade
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.