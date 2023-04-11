Ngaire and Harold Norris were both on separate phone calls last week gesticulating wildly to each other.
Neither could work out what the other was trying to tell them, but it turned out to be one of the best Wednesdays they've ever had.
Ngaire was being informed she had won $10,000 on ACM's Autumn Cash Code giveaway, while her husband Harold was being told he was cancer-free.
The pair from Wagga Wagga iare the first Autumn Cash Code winners and said the money will go a long way, especially as they are both now retired. "It will help us a lot," Ngaire said.
Ngaire retired in January after 20 years as a public servant, and 20 years in the air force before that. Harold finished up with Australia Post a few years back after three decades of work.
Ngaire said the win was a great stroke of luck but, as the adage goes, you've got to be in it to win it.
"Ngaire virtually enters everything ... any competition, she enters. She's won a couple of things, but nothing big like this," Harold said.
That luck is linked closely to their daily newspaper habit, the pair said.
They walk down to their local Lake Albert newsagent every morning to get their copy of ACM's Daily Advertiser and their lotto tickets and this is the second win they've had at the lucky location.
"I prefer to read the paper physically ... that's [also] where we put the lotto on every week, we might win some more this week," Ngaire joked.
"We walk down between 8.30 and nine o'clock every morning ... we had a bigger [lotto] win about 10 years ago," Harold said. "We're not going to move from Lake Albert Newsagency."
Ngaire and Harold will bank the cash for now and had a couple of beers over the long weekend to celebrate, but said a holiday to Fiji was in their future.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
