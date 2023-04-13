If your closet is overflowing with clothing that just never gets worn, perhaps it's time to part with some of those treasures while helping a charity along the way.
Gloucester Bowling Club is staging their first ever Closet Busters on the Green event on Sunday, April 23, providing locals the chance to sell their rarely worn clothes in a fun and relaxed atmosphere.
Those interested can set up a stand for a cost of $20 to sell their pre-loved fashions which will then be donated to the Black Dog Ride, supporting their work in mental health and suicide prevention.
Running from 10am to 12pm, Gloucester Bowling Club's marketing consultant, Sarah Fulton says there should be something there for everyone.
"I like the fact that it's for everyday people of all shapes and sizes, just to have that opportunity to come along and buy something that's not heavily overpriced, because everyone's a little bit conscious about spending at the moment," Sarah said.
"It's a realistic way to shop for a lot of people, especially with kids growing out of clothes so quickly while they are still in really good condition, so I just thought 'why not get everyone together?'."
To get everyone in the festive mood there will be live music provided by AJ and Charles, and patrons will be able to grab a drink at the bar to take with them while they browse the clothes on offer.
Although a first for Gloucester, similar styled events have sprung up both nationally and internationally as a response to recycling what otherwise often ends up in landfill.
A report commissioned by the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment and compiled by the National Fashion Council, among its key findings noted the annual total consumption of new clothing averages 56 items per person, consisting of just under 15kg of clothing.
Furthermore, about 260,000 tonnes of clothing ends up in landfill each year.
"A lot of people are getting more involved with recycling and being a little bit more conscious of upscaling, recycling, reinventing their wardrobes as well as making a little bit of money," Sarah said.
"We just thought why not invite people from the local area to come along, have their own stand, sell their clothes so that someone else gets to love them all over again."
