Here Gloucester MediCo explains all you need to know about a senior health assessment.

Firstly, a senior health assessment is a comprehensive assessment of your health and your physical, psychological and social function.

It helps to assist in the early identification of care needs. It gives the doctor an opportunity to take specific note of areas that are hard to cover in a normal consultation, such as nutrition.

A health assessment also provides you with an opportunity to raise any concerns that you may have about your health, such as hearing difficulties or sleeping problems.

Who is eligible to receive a health assessment?

You are eligible if you are aged 75 years or over.

What is a health assessment?

A health assessment is an overall check of your health completed with you, the nurse and your doctor.



This is not an assessment for aged care services and supports or home care.



Having a health assessment provides an opportunity to review your overall health and wellbeing with your doctor.

A health assessment consists of a 45 minute appointment with the nurse and a follow up appointment with your doctor.

Why have a Health Assessment?

To feel informed and confident about your health

An opportunity to discuss your needs and receive advice on how to improve your overall health, working together to prevent illness and improve quality of life

Find out what help and supports are available to you if you need them

A chance to talk about any problems and ask for help in a confidential and supportive environment

What happens at my Assessment?

A comprehensive and confidential review will be done with you which will include:

Your general health (eg blood pressure, weight, heights, diet, physical activity)

Eye sight and hearing

Blood tests

Social and emotional well being

Medication you may be taking

Immunisation status

Advice and information which may include how to make lifestyle changes to support your health or prevent health issues

Opportunity to address any other problems you may be experiencing

What should I bring?

Please bring along the medications you are taking and your eye glasses (if applicable) for your vision test.

What does it cost?

Your Medicare rebate covers this service.

Your private and confidential assessment can be booked by our friendly receptionists.

