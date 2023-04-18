FOUR over 50s cricket teams will play for the Johnny Martin Cup at Gloucester No1 and 2 ovals this weekend.
Mid North Coast Veterans Cricket will host the tournament.
Tamworth, New England, Mid North Coast and Gloucester will be involved.
A number of top cricketers will be in action.
Tamworth captain, Steve Wilson, is the NSW over 55 division one captain and middle order batsman. Tamworth's other NSW representatives include Peter Mead (opening batsman/bowler), Bronte Reed, Ben Crowe, Chris Patterson (opening batsman) and Andrew O'Halloran.
New England's Mitchell Woods is the NSW over 50s division one opening bowler and the fastest bowler in NSW for the age division.
New England are also represented at NSW level by Barry Hoy (opening batsman), Ian Reeves, Grant Ryan, Al Cowan, Kim Taylor (Dubbo) and Chris Sargent (Lightning Ridge).
MNC Marlins captain, Greg Hall (batsman/wicket keeper), all-rounder Garry Rowe and opening batsman Greg Thrift (Singleton) are NSW representatives.
Gloucester will be led by their favourite cricketing son, Eric Higgins. Eric is captain of the Australian over 60s and will soon travel to England to play a Test series against the 3 Lions.
Ash Hardy (Central Coast) has just returned from a tour of New Zealand as the opening batsman for the Australian over 40s.
NSW representatives are Gloucester's Laurie Daley (middle order batsman/ first change bowler) and Andy Emery (opening bowler/ middle order batsman).
Gloucester's former Canterbury Bulldog rugby league star, Robert Relf (all-rounder) will also play for the home side.
There will be a function on Saturday evening at the Gloucester Bowling Club.
Play starts at 10.30 on Saturday and 10am on Sunday.
Veterans cricket is the fastest growing senior sport in Australia. Mid North Coast Veterans Cricket Association has 350 players representing the five age divisions: over 50s, 55s, 60s, 65s, 70s and 75s.
"We appreciate the effort and work being put in by the Gloucester community to support veterans cricket,'' Mid North Coast Veterans Cricket president Mike Bulmer said.
"I would like to thank Ken (Swampy) Garland for his wicket preparation and Ian Jackson, the Gloucester parks and gardens manager and his team from MidCoast Council for ensuring the cricket facilities are in beautiful condition.
"I have experienced the Gloucester wickets in recent years and they are always well prepared, playing hard and fast.''
He added the plan is the make the tournament an annual event.
