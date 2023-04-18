Gloucester Advocate
Johnny Martin Cup to be played at Gloucester April 22-23

April 18 2023 - 2:00pm
Eric Higgins will captain the Gloucester side in this weekend's Johnny Martin Cup fixtures at Gloucester.
FOUR over 50s cricket teams will play for the Johnny Martin Cup at Gloucester No1 and 2 ovals this weekend.

