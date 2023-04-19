CONCEDING 50 points in a trial isn't usually the best preparation for a rugby league season.
However, Gloucester Magpies coach Anthony 'Rambo' Alladice was all smiles after his side's game against Group Three powerhouse Old Bar Pirates last Saturday at Gloucester.
This was Gloucester's first run for the season, with the Newcastle Hunter Northern Conference to start on Saturday.
However, the Magpies will have the bye following Stroud's withdrawal.
"I was very happy with our performance,'' Alladice said.
"I was talking to one of the Old Bar blokes and he said it was their first grade side bar one or two players.''
Novocastrian Chris Morris at lock was one Magpie to catch the eye. He is one of four players from Newcastle who will turn out for the Magpies.
"Young Travis Johnson had a ripper in his first game up from under 18s. Darcy Alladice went well,'' the coach said.
"Lucas Summerville had his first game and he went really well. Kyle Predebon had a great game - he more than held his own against their pack."
Seven sides will now contest the Northern Conference following Stroud's withdrawal. Gloucester's first game will now be against Patterson at Patterson on Saturday, April 29.
The Magpies will have to wait until Saturday, May 6 to play at home when they host newcomers Waratah Mayfield.
"I think we're in for an exciting year... I'm looking forward to it,'' Alladice said.
