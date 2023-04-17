This year's Stroud Show is almost upon us and for many the highlight of the event is the annual Ute Show.
Taking place at the Stroud Showgrounds this Saturday, April 22, the Ute Show is a celebration of the iconic Aussie motoring creation that acts as a simple work vehicle for some, while for others, it represents their pride and joy.
The event generally draws about 30-50 vehicles, and along with local ute enthusiasts, the contest draws entrants from as far away as the ACT and even South Australia.
Judged across 12 categories that include best street, 4WD, BnS and even feral, the show is a celebration of everything that separates a utility vehicle from a sedan.
The highlight of the show is generally the barrel race, which, as the name suggests, is a contest the same as you would find at a rodeo, only with horses substituted for utes.
Drivers pit their skills racing around the course vying for the best time, churning up a bit of mud and whipping the assembled crowds into a frenzy.
But there's more to the event that just revving motors and spinning wheels.
According to event organiser Michelle Atkins, there's something special about the Ute Show that keeps people coming back for more.
"It's the atmosphere, the country atmosphere. It's a nice little country show and there's something for everyone, it's definitely family orientated," Michelle said.
The Ute Show takes place on Saturday, April 22 at the Stroud Show with the barrel race pending on weather conditions.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.