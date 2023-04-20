What's on in the Gloucester valley

Youth Week
April 22
The program features a resin pouring workshop 1-3pm and Gloucester School of Arts meeting room above Gloucester Art Gallery, and pencil case painting, 9.30-11.30am at Gloucester Senior Citizens Hall.
Stroud Show
April 21-23
This year's show will feature a home brewing competition, ute show and dog show, plus horse events, showjumping, campdraft. stud beef, poultry and pavilion exhibits.
Anzac Day
April 25
The Gloucester RSL Sub-branch will be holding Anzac Day commemorations on April 25 beginning with a dawn service at the Gloucester Memorial Clock Tower commencing 5.30am. Later in the morning a march will form outside Club Gloucester in Denison Street at 10.10am, stepping off at 10.30am and proceeding along Church Street at to the Memorial Clock Tower for the commemorative service beginning at 11am. All serving and ex-servicemen and women are invited to join in for the march. All residents in the district are welcome to attend the 5.30 and 11 o'clock commemorative services.
Gloucester Garden Club
April 26
The April meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 26 at the home of Paul and Claire Neilsen, 1030 Bowman Farm Road from 10am. If you are bringing competition entries, please have them tabled by 9.45 am. As this meeting will also be in a garden setting please bring a hat, chair, mug and something to share for morning tea if you are able. Friends and visitors are most welcome.
Here and There exhibition
To April 23
Here and There, at Gloucester Gallery, is a combination of rural and urban landscapes, reflecting both the artist Chris Sheehan's home in Belbora as well as his former residence in Sydney. Since relocating to the Mid Coast following his retirement, Chris enjoys nothing more than heading off through the trails on his property to find a spot that inspires him to create.
