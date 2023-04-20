What's on in the Gloucester valley

The Gloucester RSL Sub-branch will be holding Anzac Day commemorations on April 25 beginning with a dawn service at the Gloucester Memorial Clock Tower commencing 5.30am. Later in the morning a march will form outside Club Gloucester in Denison Street at 10.10am, stepping off at 10.30am and proceeding along Church Street at to the Memorial Clock Tower for the commemorative service beginning at 11am. All serving and ex-servicemen and women are invited to join in for the march. All residents in the district are welcome to attend the 5.30 and 11 o'clock commemorative services.