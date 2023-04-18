The Gloucester RSL Sub-branch will be holding Anzac Day commemorations on April 25 beginning with a commemorative dawn service at the Gloucester Memorial Clock Tower commencing 5.30am.
Later in the morning a march will form outside Club Gloucester in Denison Street at 10.10am, stepping off at 10.30am and proceeding along Church Street at to the Memorial Clock Tower to coincide with the commemorative service beginning at 11am.
All serving and ex-servicemen and women are invited to join in for the march. All residents in the district are welcome to attend the 5.30 and 11 o'clock commemorative services.
The march will include members of the State Emergency Service, the Rural Fire Service, and other emergency services.
There will be contingents from each of the schools joining in, with the flag bearers at the front of the march to be Gloucester High School students, who will also participate in the 11am service.
There is a contingency plan should there be inclement weather on the day, with the 11am service to be moved to the recreation centre, should that be required. There will be signage posted throughout the town indicating if this has been decided.
Gloucester RSL sub-branch honorary secretary, John Salter, describes the proceedings as a community event organised by the RSL sub-branch.
"The march normally has a contingent from basically all corners of the community," John said.
"When you look at the names on the clocktower, it's quite an enormous amount of people considering the size of the town and district, so it is important because everyone has relatives or ancestors that been affected by it all."
