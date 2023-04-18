Gloucester Advocate
Anzac Day 2023 dawn service to be held at Memorial Clock Tower

RK
By Rick Kernick
April 19 2023 - 5:00am
Gloucester's Anzac Day commemorations centre around the Memorial Clock Tower. File picture
The Gloucester RSL Sub-branch will be holding Anzac Day commemorations on April 25 beginning with a commemorative dawn service at the Gloucester Memorial Clock Tower commencing 5.30am.

