Gloucester Environment Group walkers are having a great 2023, with weather conditions much improved.
Following three successful walks so far, April's walk was on a perfect Saturday for walking in part of The Glen Nature Reserve.
Located 25 kilometres south-east of Gloucester on Glen Road off Bucketts Way, The Glen Nature Reserve was created in January 1999. It covers an area of 2750hectares. The 220 kilometre Tops-to-Myall Heritage Walking Trail passes through the reserve.
According to the National Parks and Wildlife Service website the reserve provides habitat for the squirrel glider, yellow-bellied glider, masked owl, Stephens banded snake and other threatened fauna. The three snakes we encountered were red-bellied blacks warming themselves unthreateningly in the morning sun.
We parked at the entrance to the reserve as it is currently closed to vehicles whilst Glen Road undergoes repairs.
Our 10 kilometre out-and-back walk was along Etheridges Creek Trail, a fire trail created during times when the area was subject to logging. Someone mentioned that an old forest rail line was somewhere in the reserve, but we didn't find it.
The trail crossed Wards River early on and then there were regular crossings of subtropical rainforest gullies - about 12 out and mysteriously 13 back. Between the crossings we noticed tall straight gums which we supposed were part of re-growth. The last kilometre out was moderately steep in drier but thick forest.
Being a largely easy walk, the group of 10 was able to pause regularly to enjoy looking up to the trees and bird-nest ferns or look down for a variety of fungi. For one of our party morning tea and lunch combined at the stops. Our official lunch stop was on the trail amongst the trees on the return leg.
Our five-hour walk was relaxed and rewarding for our encounters with nature. For a couple of us that extended even when we were home. A couple of leeches had hitched a ride.
The Glen Nature Reserve has an abundance of trails and being only a short drive from Gloucester, is worth exploring for its abundance of native habitat, streams, flora and fauna.
Inspired? Join Gloucester Environment Group via gloucester.environment.group@gmail.com and get involved in appreciating, protecting and regenerating our local environment.
