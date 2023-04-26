A staggering 300 companion animals were surrendered to MidCoast Council pounds and animal shelters in 2022.
Just 50 per cent of these animals were re-homed. The previous five years have averaged between 39-54 per cent.
Primarily attributed to the end of COVID-19 isolation and lockdown periods, this figure was the highest number of animals surrendered to council facilities in 'recent times', MidCoast Council major assessment regulatory services manager, Adam Matlawski reported to councillors attending the April monthly ordinary meeting.
However, changes to the Companion Animals Act, introduced by the State government to improve rehoming outcomes for companion animals (cats and dogs) and reduce unnecessary euthanasia, is showing signs of improvement.
The first quarter of 2023 shows rehoming figures have increased to 68 per cent.
"Many of these organisations have assisted by taking animals under duty of care arrangements resulting in the animals being cared for in homes across the Mid-Coast, NSW and interstate," Mr Matlawski reported.
"The remote volunteering model is considered to be in the best interests of animals under care and this has proven successful in recent times.
"Council staff maintain a strong working relationship with the agencies such as the RSPCA and the NSW Animal Welfare League (AWL)."
Programs like subsidised de-sexing and free microchipping to pets of Centrelink recipients are very important to managing this issue, Cr Jeremy Miller said.
"Staff work closely with many volunteers in the best interests of animals under care and this has been a very successful approach," he said.
Cr Katheryn Stintson described changes to the Act as a 'wonderful improvement' and said council was heading 'down the right track'.
Staff work closely with many volunteers in the best interests of animals under care and this has been a very successful approach.- Cr Jeremy Miller
"Work done by council is great but we must also remember the support and push from community organisations which have driven a lot of this as well and they are to be congratulated for their input and efforts." Cr Paul Sandilands said.
Sweet Pea Animal Rescue is one of 22 local and interstate groups engaged to rehome animals assessed as being suitable for placement with new families and rehoming organisations.
The Forster-based animal hospital has been accepting surrendered or pound animals for the past eight years, taking in between 70-80 animals annually, which stay for an average length of time between 71 days for dogs and 148 for cats.
"We had a dog here for two years and a couple of cats for two years," director, Samantha Blake said.
"But, we eventually rehome the animals," she said.
Ms Blake welcomed the changes, but said it was the responsibility of the owners of companion animals and not council.
"Most end up in the pound because they have not been contained at home and the owner then can't afford to get them out of the pound, particularly if they are not already desexed and registered.
"Also, if more people chose to adopt rather than buy their companion animals through breeders there would be less animals being euthanaised in pounds, and if owners had their pets desexed, there would be less unplanned/accidental pregnancies less animals in pounds."
The RSPCA will be offering subsidised vouchers for de-sexing and vaccinations for Centrelink pet owners at a Pets and People Community Day in Taree in coming weeks, Mr Matlawski said.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.