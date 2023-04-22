Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

MidCoast Council has put aside $16,000 for local NAIDOC celebrations

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
April 22 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Purfleet Aboriginal Lands Council will put its $4000 towards running an event at the River Queen Elizabeth Park. Picture supplied.
Purfleet Aboriginal Lands Council will put its $4000 towards running an event at the River Queen Elizabeth Park. Picture supplied.

Four Mid-Coast community groups have received a combined $16,000 to put towards NAIDOC events later this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.