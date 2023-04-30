HOCKEY and golf stalwart Dave Mann has been nominated for the Local Legends award to be announced at the Gloucester Sport Awards to be held on Saturday, May 13 at the Gloucester Recreation and Bowling Club
Dave was a member of the Gloucester District Hockey Association from 1972 to 1986, devoting his time to coaching the local junior teams. He coached the Gloucester High School boys' team from 1973 to 1988, during which time they were, on various occasions, regional champions, state semi-finalists and state champions in 1988.
Dave worked with the local representative junior squad as part of the Rothmans National Sports Foundation, coaching from 1974 to 1987.
He was selector and manager of the Hunter Region open schoolboys team in 1986 - 87 and selector and coach of this team in 1988. In 1987, Dave took on the role of selector and manager of the NSW Combined High Schools open boys team and of the NSW Combined High Schools under 16 team from 1988 to 1991.
Dave played A-grade in the Manning Valley association for Gloucester from 1972-1977 and 1979-1981, winning premierships in 1973, 1974, 1975 and 1976. He also played in the State championships from 1972 to 1983 and in Newcastle competition from 1982 to 1983.
Dave was instrumental in the purchase of a bus in an effort to minimise the cost of travel to parents for players representing Gloucester in knockout competitions in a number of sports.
Hockey was not Dave's only sporting interest.
Cricket and golf are other sports with which Dave has been involved. He was a member of the Gloucester District Cricket Association committee for the majority of his playing years (1972 to 1987). He played A-grade in the local competition from 1972 to 1987 and played representative cricket for Gloucester from 1973 to 1980. He was the coach of many school teams during his time at Gloucester High School, spending most of his lunch times during the summer at the school nets to provide an opportunity for students to practise and improve their skills.
Dave was a board member and treasurer of the golf club from 1974 -1978 during the construction of the new course and clubhouse. He was also a member of various sub-committees - most notably the match and green committees.
He supported Wayne Maddalena in promoting golf as a school sport with an annual championship conducted.
After some time away from golf, Dave returned to the sport in 2001, devoting his time since then to volunteering in various capacities, one of which being three years as club captain.
Dave is a life member of Gloucester Golf Club.
For the past 12 years, Dave has tutored mainly year 11 and 12 students in mathematics on a voluntary basis in an effort to assist them to enhance their results in the HSC. This is currently an ongoing commitment for Dave to those students at Gloucester High School.
