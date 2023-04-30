Gloucester Advocate
Our People

Dave Mann nominated for Local Legend in Gloucester Sports Awards

April 30 2023 - 12:00pm
Dave Mann has been nominated for the Local Legends award.
HOCKEY and golf stalwart Dave Mann has been nominated for the Local Legends award to be announced at the Gloucester Sport Awards to be held on Saturday, May 13 at the Gloucester Recreation and Bowling Club

