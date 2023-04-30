Cricket and golf are other sports with which Dave has been involved. He was a member of the Gloucester District Cricket Association committee for the majority of his playing years (1972 to 1987). He played A-grade in the local competition from 1972 to 1987 and played representative cricket for Gloucester from 1973 to 1980. He was the coach of many school teams during his time at Gloucester High School, spending most of his lunch times during the summer at the school nets to provide an opportunity for students to practise and improve their skills.