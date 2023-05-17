It is often said that country towns are the heartland of the nation.
That may be the case, but a research trial being conducted by the University of Newcastle's Department of Rural Health is aiming to make sure hearts in the country stay healthy.
Healthy Rural Hearts is the name of the study that is looking to help prevent heart disease in rural populations, offering a nutrition service that's been specifically set up for rural people.
Open to those aged between 45 and 70, it aims to connect people at risk of, or with heart disease, to a highly qualified nutrition service that supports them to reduce their risk factors.
Headed up by University of Newcastle's laureate professor, Clare Collins, the study is funded by the federal government's Medical Research Futures Fund.
Beginning in February 2022, the study has taken on more than 100 participants who will be monitored over the course of the next 12 months.
The study differs from others in that only rural people are to be included in the program, whereas studies generally focus on a mix of those from metropolitan and rural areas.
Locally, the study will be facilitated via Gloucester Medico after the University of Newcastle reached out to them in September 2022. According to practice manager, Melissa Williams, so far the program has been a success.
"The take up has been really great. Patients have realised the benefits of participating in something like this," Melissa said.
"It's always rewarding when the community members take an interest in their own health and it's important for locals to take advantage of the excellent health services that we have in our town."
According to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics' 2020-21 National Health Survey, an estimated 571,000 Australians aged 18 and over, representing 2.9 per cent of the adult population, had coronary heart disease (CHD). The prevalence of CHD increases rapidly with age, affecting about 11 per cent of adults aged 75 and over.
In 2020, an estimated 56,700 people aged 25 and over had an acute coronary event in the form of a heart attack or unstable angina - around 155 events every day. Of these, 6,900 (or 12 per cent) were fatal.
